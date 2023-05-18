Wedding Vows To Exam Pro: Bride's Academic Race

Viral video shows bride Krishna Rajput entering exam hall after her wedding, still in wedding attire.

A viral video on social media is gaining traction, showcasing a bride named Krishna Rajput as she enters an examination hall immediately after her wedding, still donning her wedding attire.

The video has sparked admiration from viewers, who applaud her for prioritizing education above all else.

Many comments express appreciation for her dedication to learning.

The video is posted on the official Twitter handle of ANI.

“Uttar Pradesh: A BA final year student and newlywed bride, Krishna Rajput took the exam for Sociology paper on 16th May,” they wrote. Further, they added a quote from Rajput where she said, “My wedding is important and so are the examinations. My ‘video’ will be after I write my exam.”

Within just a few hours of being posted, the video has already garnered nearly 59,000 views, and the view count continues to rise steadily. Furthermore, the clip has received approximately 550 likes.

Viewers took to the comments section to express their thoughts and reactions, adding a diverse range of comments to the post.

“Many Many congratulations to that girl,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow. More power to you queen,” commented another. “Wow! Education should always be a priority,” expressed a third.



