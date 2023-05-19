Anushka Sharma Ecstatically Reacts To Virat Kohli's IPL Century

Anushka expressed her pride and excitement as Virat scored a century in IPL.

She took to her Instagram account to praise her husband's performance.

Virat Kohli delivered an exceptional performance in a recent IPL match.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has always been a strong supporter of her husband, renowned cricketer Virat Kohli. Anushka is frequently seen at his matches, cheering alongside the crowd. When she can't be physically present, Virat often video-calls her right after the game from the field. Recently, Anushka expressed her pride and excitement as Virat scored a century in an IPL match through a heartfelt Instagram story.

The beloved actress took to her Instagram account to share a collage of candid pictures of Virat from the match, accompanied by a lovely caption that praised his outstanding performance. Anushka's caption read, 'He is (dynamite emoji). What an inning (red heart and 100 percent emojis)...'

In a heartwarming gesture, Virat immediately video-called his wife after the remarkable victory to share his joy. Fans captured this adorable moment and shared the video on social media, quickly gaining popularity. Anushka and Virat's unwavering support and admiration for each other have garnered immense love and admiration from their fans.

As the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli delivered an exceptional performance in a recent match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. His stellar contribution led RCB to an 8-wicket victory, and he achieved a new milestone by recording his sixth century in the IPL, equaling Chris Gayle's record. Virat reached this feat in his 237th match, while Gayle achieved it in 142 matches.