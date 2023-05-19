Priyanka Chopra Shares Why She Wants To Raid Rihanna's Wardrobe

Priyanka revealed her admiration for Rihanna's wardrobe in an interview.

Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing attention in various aspects of her life, including her successful television series Citadel, her presence at Bulgari's Venice event, and her feature as Grazia's global cover star. In an interview with the magazine, the 40-year-old actress answered 10 questions and revealed her admiration for Rihanna's wardrobe.

When asked whose wardrobe would she like to raid? She responded, 'It would be Rihanna's. I think she would have lots of jewellery, which I would love to play dress up in. I love her choice of clothes. She expresses her personality with her clothes, and unlike a lot of us, she probably owns her clothes so I would go into her wardrobe.' She also revealed that Tupac Shakur was her first celebrity crush and mentioned her favourite comfort shows, which include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Friends, and The Office.

When questioned about her weirdest food habit, Chopra confessed her love for achaar, a type of pickle. She explained how achaar is made and revealed that she adds it to various foods, including sandwiches, pizza, Indian cuisine, and sometimes even Chinese dishes. The actress also disclosed that the first thing she notices about someone when they meet is their scent and whether they wear an excessive or insufficient amount of perfume.

Furthermore, Chopra admitted to being a procrastinator, acknowledging that although she accomplishes a lot, she is also skilled at leaving many things unfinished. She shared that her favourite red carpet moment was the 2017 Met Gala, where she walked alongside her now-husband, singer Nick Jonas. Reflecting on the event, she mentioned its significance as the occasion when she first met her future spouse. Regarding her personal style, Chopra emphasized her preference for comfort and suggested that if she were hosting a party, the dress code would be 'comfortable chic,' allowing attendees to wear pajamas and oversized shirts.