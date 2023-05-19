Raveena Tandon On Navigating Complex Relationships With Mona Kapoor And Sridevi

Raveena Tandon shares her experience of being caught between friends

Raveena maintains her friendships with both Mona and Sridevi until their unfortunate demises

Raveena Tandon receives the Padma Shri award earlier this year

Raveena Tandon revealed her experience of being caught between two close friends as one faced a divorce while the other embarked on a romantic relationship with the ex-husband.

The actress expressed feeling conflicted between Mona Kapoor, who was married to producer Boney Kapoor, and Sridevi, who eventually married him. Raveena acknowledged her efforts to empathize with their situations and provide them with support to the best of her abilities.

Raveena Tandon and Sridevi collaborated on the film 'Laadla' in 1994. Boney Kapoor divorced Mona Kapoor and subsequently married Sridevi in 1996. Raveena and her husband, Anil Thadani, frequently invited Boney and Sridevi to their home.

Raveena maintained her friendship with both Mona and Sridevi until their unfortunate demises. Mona passed away in March 2012 after battling cancer, while Sridevi was found dead in her Dubai hotel in February 2018.

The actor said in an interview, 'I used to be quite in a dilemma at the time because at that time, Mona was also a very very dear friend of mine. But I was working with Sri and she became a dear friend so for some years, I was torn apart. Unfortunately, they went through that entire thing but both of them, two beautiful souls we lost too early.'

She adds , 'I was understanding Mona’s issues as well and I would understand Sri’s issues as well so I was kind of there for both of them. I was just there for them. What people are going through in their personal life is their personal life, you cannot interfere after a certain extent but you can just be there for them, to understand them and to be a moral support for them, while not criticising and not talking ill about the other person but you can see what’s going on in people’s lives.'

Earlier this year, Raveena Tandon was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Indian government. In the previous year, she appeared in the highly successful Kannada film 'KGF: Chapter 2.' Raveena has two upcoming film projects, 'Patna Shukla' and 'Ghudchadi,' scheduled for release this year. Additionally, she made her debut in the web series realm with Netflix's 'Aranyak' in 2021.








