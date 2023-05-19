Shah Rukh Khan's Desperate Pleas To Save Son Aryan Khan In Drug Case Exposed In Court

Shah Rukh Khan's chats reveal his pleas for leniency towards son Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan cleared of all charges by NCB after re-examination by a Special Investigation Team

CBI alleges Mumbai NCB team's attempt to extort ₹25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's purported conversations with the former zonal director of Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau, Sameer Wankhede, have been presented in court as part of Wankhede's defense. The alleged chats reportedly reveal Shah Rukh Khan's earnest pleas for leniency towards his son, Aryan Khan, during his arrest in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case.

According to a report, screenshots from the alleged chats were shared, revealing that Shah Rukh Khan sent multiple unanswered messages to Sameer Wankhede.“Sameer sahib may I speak with you for a minute please. Regards shah rukh khan. I know this is officially inappropriate and maybe outright wrong but once as a father if I can speak with you. please. Love srk,” The actor initiated the conversation by starting the dialogue.

“Can't thank you enough for all the thoughts and personal insights you gave to me about my own. I will make sure that he turns out to be someone that you and I are both proud of. This incident will prove to be a turning point in his life I promise, in a good way. This country needs honest and hardworking young people to take it forward. You and I have done our PARTS THE NEXT GENERATION HAS TO FOLLOW and it's in our hands to mould them for the future. Thank you once again for your kindness and support . Love SRK,” Shah Rukh Khan added.

When Shah Rukh Khan requested Sameer Wankhede to show leniency towards Aryan, he stated, “Of course don't worry.” Shah Rukh Khan assured Sameer Wankhede that his son Aryan would grow up to be a morally upright individual. “I am going by what you said....I hope you feel my son has had the lesson you felt he should have had and henceforth he is able to build his life to be an upright hardworking young man towards a bright future. Thanks for all your kindness and care. ( sorry it's a late night message and I hope I am not disturbing you....but I was awake....naturally as a father ) Love srk. Sameer also said, ”Shahrukh he has been a good kid all the while and hope that he will for sure now be reformed a so enough counselled by me Hard days will be over soon.'

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, who was arrested and imprisoned for approximately a month, has been cleared of all charges by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a re-examination of the raids by a special investigation team (SIT). The SIT concluded that there was no evidence to suggest any wrongdoing on Aryan Khan's part.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), in a report submitted to the central administrative tribunal (CAT) in the previous year, discovered misconduct by 44-year-old Sameer Wankhede and his team in two primary areas. These included alleged irregularities during the drugs-on-cruise raids and violations of the Central Civil Services (CCS) Rules. Additionally, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleges that the Mumbai NCB team attempted to extort ₹25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan in exchange for not implicating his son in the case.

Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau, has denied the allegations regarding his alleged chats with Shah Rukh Khan. He has taken legal action by approaching the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and, more recently, the Bombay High Court to request the dismissal of the CBI FIR (First Information Report) filed against him.

