Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi, 18 May 2023

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-Caratgold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 233,900 on Thursday. Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

GOLD RATE IN KARACHI

GOLD PRICE IN PAKISTAN, 18 MAY 2023

GOLD PURITY RATE Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 200,532 Gold 24K per Tola Rs. 233,900 Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 183,821 Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 214,408 Silver per 10 Grams Rs. 2,264

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs Rs. 200,532the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 183,821 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 214,408.The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.