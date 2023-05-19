Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi, 18 May 2023

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-Caratgold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 233,900 on Thursday. Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.
GOLD RATE IN KARACHIThe price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs Rs. 200,532the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 183,821 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 214,408.
GOLD PRICE IN PAKISTAN, 18 MAY 2023
|GOLD PURITY
|RATE
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 200,532
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Rs. 233,900
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|Rs. 183,821
|Gold 22K per Tola
|Rs. 214,408
|Silver per 10 Grams
|Rs. 2,264
