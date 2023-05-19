Rupee Further Depreciates By Re0.20 Against Dollar

language: English
Web Desk 19 May , 2023 01:07 PM

KARACHI: Pakistani rupees further depreciated by Re0.20 against US dollar in interbank market on Friday.

The dollar closed at Rs285.82 in interbank. On Thursday, the dollar closed at Rs285.62.

The rupee stayed at the receiving end against the dollar for the third successive session and decreased 0.07% in the interbank market on Friday.

The rupee has lost nearly 40% of its value or Rs80.97 against the greenback, during the ongoing fiscal year.

