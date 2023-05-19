Rupee Further Depreciates By Re0.20 Against Dollar

Pakistani rupees further depreciates by Re0.20 against US dollar in interbank

Rupee stays at receiving end for third successive session

Rupee has lost nearly 40% of its value in FY23

KARACHI: Pakistani rupees further depreciated by Re0.20 against US dollar in interbank market on Friday.

4 Rupee has lost nearly 40% of its value in FY23 4 Pakistani rupees further depreciates by Re0.20 against US dollar in interbank 4 Rupee stays at receiving end for third successive session

The dollar closed at Rs285.82 in interbank. On Thursday, the dollar closed at Rs285.62.

The rupee stayed at the receiving end against the dollar for the third successive session and decreased 0.07% in the interbank market on Friday.

The rupee has lost nearly 40% of its value or Rs80.97 against the greenback, during the ongoing fiscal year.