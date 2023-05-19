Angelina Jolie To Launch Waste-free Clothing Line

Angelina Jolie announces the launch of her purpose-driven fashion clothing line, Atelier Jolie.

The project aims to provide a collaborative space for creative people.

Atelier Jolie focuses on cultivating self-expression and reducing waste in the fashion industry.

Angelina Jolie, the renowned Hollywood actress and humanitarian, recently made an announcement about the launch of her new purpose-driven fashion clothing line called Atelier Jolie. The project aims to create a space “where everyone can create.”

In an Instagram post, the star expressed her vision for Atelier Jolie and wrote, “Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world.”

“It stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression,” she added.

“I’m looking forward to growing this with you,” Jolie excitedly shared.

“More soon,” she promised.

The clothing collective is expected to be launched in the upcoming fall season.









According to a source, Jolie's project has been in development for years. She intends to highlight and acknowledge the often overlooked individuals involved in the creation of clothes, fabrics, and embroideries. The Eternals actress envisions a space that encourages creativity and originality, focusing on craftsmanship and quality to reduce waste.

Known for recycling her designer outfits, Jolie has often been seen sharing her dresses and gowns with her daughters, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, for red carpet events. The brand Atelier Jolie will exclusively use leftover fabrics, vintage materials, and surplus cloth, promoting the idea of repairing and reusing clothes.

The Atelier Jolie website also promises to create a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other under-appreciated groups, offering positions of dignity based on skill.

