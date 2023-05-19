Ireland Baldwin And RAC Celebrates Birth Of Her Very First Child

Ireland Baldwin recently celebrated the birth of her first child.

The 27-year-old posted the news on social media with a succinct yet charming remark.

Fans, friends, and other celebrities began wishing her well shortly.

An unposed photo of the group taken from the trio's hospital bed was posted on Instagram.

Her spouse was leaning onto Holland's shoulder as she held the newborn with delight.

In the photograph, the infant's face was also hidden by a baby blanket.

Rumer Willis, who recently gave birth to her own daughter, made one of the first remarks. She penned, “Omg omg hi sweet girl we can't wait to squeeze you”.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook on the other hand said, wrote, “Happy birthday sweet angel holland. I love you already. Omg.”



