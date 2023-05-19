Did Jimmy Kimmel Get Fired By ABC?

- Jimmy Kimmel is known for making controversial remarks and having edgy humor.
Jimmy Kimmel, a late-night TV host, is known for making controversial remarks and having edgy humor. There was a lot of commotion when an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! made it seem like ABC was ending their association with him. But the situation was not exactly as it seemed.
In a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a segment caused confusion among viewers. About nine and a half minutes into the show, a news cut-in graphic appeared on the screen, and Kimmel's sidekick read a scripted 'statement' from the network, supposedly announcing his departure.
It was followed by a parody of Tucker Carlson being fired from Fox News. However, this was all meant as a scripted comedy bit, leading to the confusion among viewers.
