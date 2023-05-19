'Futurama' Makes A Comeback On Hulu After A 10-Year Hiatus

The new season of the well-liked animated sci-fi show Futurama will be available on Hulu.

The new season of the well-liked animated sci-fi show Futurama will be available on Hulu starting July 24. It will be the eighth season and will have 10 episodes.

The new episodes of Futurama will be released every Monday on Hulu. The show's revival includes a total of 20 episodes commissioned by Hulu. After its initial run in 1999, Futurama returned with reruns on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim and DVD releases.

Comedy Central aired a fifth season of Futurama, which was made from four movies originally released on DVD. After that, two more seasons aired between 2010 and 2013.

The upcoming season will address long-standing mysteries and cover topics like vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

According to the official synopsis of the show: “New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

The original voice actors, such as Billy West and Katey Sagal, will return to play their characters in the new episodes of Futurama. John DiMaggio, who voices Bender, will also be part of the new season.
















