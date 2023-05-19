Is Harry Styles Dating Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel?

Harry Styles has been romantically linked to Victoria’s Secret model.

Harry and Candice first met back in 2017.

Harry Styles had previously dated six Victoria's Secret Angels before.

Harry Styles has been romantically linked to Victoria’s Secret model.

4 Harry Styles had previously dated six Victoria's Secret Angels before. 4 Harry Styles has been romantically linked to Victoria’s Secret model. 4 Harry and Candice first met back in 2017.

According to The US Sun, it has been reported that Styles is currently in a relationship with Candice Swanepoel, who is the seventh Victoria's Secret Angel he has been connected with.

A source told the media outlet, “Harry is one of the world’s biggest music superstars so it’s not surprising supermodels are lining up to date him. He’s got history with Victoria’s Secret models and has been linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion shows.”

They added, “Candice is one of Victoria’s Secret’s most successful Angels and Harry would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her.” Harry and Candice first met back in 2017, when the singer, 29, performed at the lingerie brand’s show in Shanghai where the South African model, 34, walked the ramp.

Harry Styles had previously dated six Victoria's Secret Angels before his connection with Candice. His first reported link was with Cara Delevingne in early 2013. In 2014, he was in a relationship with Kendall Jenner; however, they separated after three months of dating.



















