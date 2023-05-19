Miley Cyrus loves performing on stage with lots of energy.

Cyrus explains that working out with a group of gay men has created a supportive environment.

Miley Cyrus's workout routine reflects her commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and self-expression.

Miley Cyrus loves performing on stage with lots of energy, and she wants to stay in good shape. In a recent interview, she talked about her workout routine, which has a special and interesting twist.

4 Miley Cyrus's workout routine reflects her commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and self-expression. 4 Miley Cyrus loves performing on stage with lots of energy. 4 Cyrus explains that working out with a group of gay men has created a supportive environment.

Cyrus, who supports the LGBTQ+ community, enjoys exercising with a group of gay men. They have a fun class that focuses on the music and style of Nicki Minaj. This way, Cyrus stays fit while also embracing diversity and inclusivity.

Cyrus says that exercising with gay men makes her feel supported and empowered. She enjoys the friendship and teamwork they have during their workouts.

Being with a diverse group makes Cyrus feel like she belongs and makes her workouts even better.

Cyrus likes to use Nicki Minaj's music and style in her workouts. She's a big fan of Minaj and finds her songs really powerful and energetic.

?Listening to Minaj's music during her workouts gives Cyrus extra motivation and makes them more exciting. The music helps her stay pumped up and focused.















