Ramiz Raja Criticizes Sethi For Coach Discrimination

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja criticized current cricket setup head Najam Sethi for his differentiation between foreign and local coaches.

After assuming the role in December of the previous year, Sethi suggested that local coaches show favoritism towards players.

'Local coaches are not professional coaches. Superstars in Pakistan can't be coaching players, a foreign coach won't do nepotism and favoritism but our local coaches do that because it's in our culture,' he had said.

Raja responded by stating that it is unfair to show disrespect towards local coaches.

'It is injustice to not make use of Pakistani coaches. If you don’t want to hire, then at least give respect to them. You can’t say they do politics and are useless,' the former cricketer said in his latest interview.

'PCB has selected a head coach [Grant Bradburn], who has no experience anywhere else in the cricket circuit. PCB has handed him our whole team, just because his skin colour is different than ours, so they believe he won’t do any politics. A person with a low-level mindset can think like that,' he added.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially appointed Bradburn as the head coach of the national men's team for a two-year term. Bradburn previously served as the fielding coach for the Pakistan team from 2018 to 2020 and will now work under the guidance of team director Mickey Arthur.

Additionally, the PCB announced that Andrew Puttick, a former South African cricketer, has been hired as the batting coach on a two-year contract. Meanwhile, the roles of strength and conditioning coach Drikus Saaiman and physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon will remain unchanged as they continue their respective responsibilities.