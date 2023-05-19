Razzaq Favors Faheem Over Wasim For India World Cup 2023

Razzaq has put forth his recommendation for the selection

National team gears up for upcoming multi-nation tournament

Abdul Razzaq, former all-rounder of Pakistan, believes that Faheem Ashraf should be chosen over Mohammad Wasim Jr for the upcoming ICC World Cup in India.

With the tournament approaching, the Pakistan team commenced their preparations recently and secured a convincing 4-0 victory in the home ODI series against New Zealand.

As the national team gears up for the upcoming multi-nation tournament, numerous questions arise regarding the team composition.

Amidst this, Razzaq has put forth his recommendation for the selection of an all-rounder for the event.



'If we judge experience-wise, then Faheem Ashraf should go for World Cup,' said the cricketer-turned-analyst on a Tv show.

'If we talk about Mohammad Wasim Jnr, we brought him from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I think he was selected for the Pakistan team too early,

'Wasim Jnr should have played more domestic cricket and bowled longer spells over there before getting selected. Now, he plays few matches for Pakistan and then sits out in the rest of the matches. You can never groom a player like that,' he added.