SC Issues Notices In ECP’s Review Petition

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to all the parties in the review petition of the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) in connection with the decision of the Punjab election case and asked for written submissions.

The SC, in its written order of the first hearing of the case, noted that the Attorney General for Pakistan represented the Federation in the case while Ali Zafar, the lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, received the court’s notice in the court room. The next hearing on the review application will be held on May 23.

Earlier on May 15, the Supreme Court (SC) adjourned the hearing for the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) review petition against orders to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for one week.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, heard the ECP’s review petition. The CJP noted that the ECP had made fair points that were not raised earlier.

The bench announced that notices would be issued to the provincial governments to present their respective positions along with representatives from other political parties involved.

