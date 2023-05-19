Sindh Education Department Announces Two-month Summer Vacations

Department said summer vacations would be observed from June 1 to July 31

Vacations are being given as per decision of the steering committee.

The decision would be applicable on all the private and public institutes

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has announced two months’ summer vacations in the educational institutes across the province, Bol News reported on Friday.

The education department sources said no decision was taken yet regarding extension in the vacations.

The education department sources said no decision was taken yet regarding extension in the vacations.

ON May 10, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department had decided to close the public and private educational institutions till May 14 in Peshawar.

According to reports, schools and colleges would remain closed in Peshawar for five days. The matriculation examination had also been postponed amid the worsening law and order situation.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department had made the decision in view of the tense security situation after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.