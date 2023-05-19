Man Confesses To Planning Gun Attack At Hyde Park's Speakers' Corner

Edward Little, 21, admits planning terrorist attack at Hyde Park's Speakers' Corner.

His target was Christian preacher Hatun Tash and her camera crew.

Little intended to harm police officers and soldiers.

Man Confesses to Plotting Terrorist Attack at Hyde Park's Speakers' Corner with the Intention to Murder Christian Preacher

Edward Little, a 21-year-old individual hailing from Brighton, has admitted to making preparations to carry out a terrorist attack at Hyde Park's renowned Speakers' Corner.

At the time of his arrest in the previous year, Little was found in possession of £5,000, which he intended to utilize for acquiring a firearm, a passport, and two mobile phones.

The target of his planned attack was reported to be Hatun Tash, a Christian preacher known for engaging in debates with other speakers, along with her camera crew. Little also expressed his intention to harm any nearby police or soldiers.

Edward Little, who resided on Pelham Street, pleaded guilty to charges of preparing to commit acts of terrorism via a video link from Belmarsh jail during his hearing at the Old Bailey.

Initially, earlier this year, Little had denied the allegations against him. However, he ultimately changed his plea and admitted to the charges on Friday. In addition to his guilty plea, he confessed to conducting research on Hyde Park, the intended location for his planned attack.

Little had also been collecting money with the intention to purchase a firearm and had made arrangements to travel in order to acquire it.

However, his plans were foiled when he was apprehended on 23rd September 2022 while en route to London in a taxi, for which he had paid £300.

Notably, Little had requested the driver to make a stop at a mosque to pray, although the driver had informed him that there was no mosque along the way.



