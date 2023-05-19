Alia Bhatt Studies Korean And Shows Off Her 'electrifying' Hotel Room View

Alia Bhatt was in Seoul recently for Gucci's Resort 2024 runway presentation.

Alia Bhatt was in Seoul recently for Gucci's Resort 2024 runway presentation, her first as the label's brand ambassador. Alia wore a 1960s-inspired black dress with a trendy makeup look to the occasion. Alia spoke about her first experience sitting in the front row at a Gucci presentation, or any fashion show, in a new 'get ready with me' video, and also shared a preview of her first trip to 'electrifying' Seoul.

The behind-the-scenes video opened with Alia dressed in a white robe inside her hotel room and speaking with someone. She said, 'How do you say hello (in Korean)?' Next, the actor folded her hands and said 'Annyeonghaseyo (hello)'. She also said 'annyeong (bye)' as she practiced Korean.

Alia then greeted fans in the video shared by Vogue magazine on Instagram, saying, 'Annyeonghaseyo Vogue, please come in.' Before the actor began getting her hair and makeup done for the Gucci show, she said, “So we are in Seoul, Korea. I have never been to Korea before. Just look at this view, I have just been staring at the electrifying energy of the city since I have gotten here. It is quite adventurous. Let's go get ready.”

Speaking about her look for the fashion show, Alia said, 'Today's dress is very fun. But it is also classic. It is a '60s-ish shift feel. So we are trying to have some fun with hair and makeup as well. For makeup, I want to try something new for the first time in my life – strong eyes. I don't usually do liner but she (her Korean makeup artist) has guaranteed me that my eyes will look big. This is my first time appearing for Gucci, it is my first time attending a fashion show, it will be spectacular, I can just feel it... my hair has been the longest it has ever been, and I have always wanted to do a long ponytail and with this dress and the structure, it all just balances out very well.'

Alia stated that her 'anxiety level is peaking amid traffic' after getting ready and on her way to the fashion show site, the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace. She was seen greeting a number of individuals at the event, including Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson, who said to Alia, 'Pleased to meet you.' 'How are things going?' Alia was then seen posing for photographers at the event.

Alia posted a slew of photos from the Gucci show in Seoul on Instagram on May 17. She also shared a photo of herself eating pizza after the occasion.