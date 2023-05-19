Bigg Boss Season 13 Fame Ajaz Khan Gets Bail In Drug Case

He will be soon out of jail on tomorrow 19th may.

Bigg Boss season 13 fame Ajaz was previously arrested in a drug case. But now he will be soon out of jail tomorrow 19th May. He spends two years and 2 months in jail. He will be released from the Arthur Road jail around 6:40 PM.

Ajaz's wife in a statement stated that it is a happy moment. for the family. Aisha Khan says, “It is a happy moment for us and we can’t wait to see him at home with us. We have missed him immensely in all these years.'

According to a report, in September of last year, the Bombay High Court denied his request for bail. The court stated that a witness had provided a statement disclosing his involvement in drug trafficking. The witness claimed that he sold pills and was exploiting young boys and girls by supplying them with drugs.

In April, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at Khan's residence, during which drugs were seized. He was apprehended by the NCB at the airport upon his arrival from Jaipur.

An NCB official told the news that '4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he has been mainly arrested for his association with the Batata Gang”

Ajaz has appeared in numerous television shows, including popular ones like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Matti Ki Banno, and Karam Apnaa Apnaa. He has also showcased his talent, in reality, shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.







