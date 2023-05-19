Tere Bin Popular Drama Series Broken Records

Tere Bin is a renowned and successful serial.

Tere Bin is a renowned and successful serial created by 7th Sky Entertainment. It was written and directed by Nooran Makhdoom and directed by Siraj Ul Haq. Tere Bin has had tremendous success. Tere Bin has the most number of Trps on television. The drama has received the most views on YouTube after trending at number one in India and Pakistan every week. Fans are growing increasingly fond of it because of Meerab and Murtasim's incredible chemistry, and they are enjoying the tale advances without being bored.

The drama has currently shattered all prior popularity records, with 2 billion views on YouTube, which is enormous for a drama. Previously, hit serials garnered 1 billion or more views. Tere Bin is the most-watched drama on TV and YouTube right now, and its popularity is growing by the day.

Fans are eagerly awaiting further episodes of the drama and hope for a happy ending for Murtasim and Meerab, who are now on the show but are expected to reunite. The drama has an IMBD rating of 8.8.

Fans have stated that they are enjoying the drama and that Tere Bin is the best drama; yet, many social media users have stated that they have not had the opportunity to watch this drama. We've compiled a few comments for you here. Take a look at the feedback:

