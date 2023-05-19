Arteta Says 'Arsenal Can Still Be Premier League Champions'

City holds a game in hand as defending champions

Arsenal manager also discussed both the positives and negatives

Despite the odds against them, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains confident that his team can clinch the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners currently sit in second place, trailing leaders Manchester City by four points with two games remaining. Additionally, City holds a game in hand as the defending champions.

“We have shown this season, and we are still there with two games to go. We can still be champions, against probably the best team in the history of the Premier League, for 10 months and we are still there with two games to go. We’re not going to bottle that, that’s for sure,” Arteta said during a press conference on Friday.

“What happens next season will depend a lot on what we do, how we evolve and how we start. That prediction is very difficult to make today,” he added.

Arteta also addressed the significant setback to Arsenal's title aspirations caused by their 3-0 loss to Brighton on Sunday.

“Obviously a very difficult one to swallow, especially the way it happened in the last 25 minutes of the game. At first, when it was much more competitive, we should have taken advantage of many more situations that we had in the game. It was tough, but at the end, in the following days we discussed where we are, what we’ve done, the remaining two games, what the possibilities are there, what’s in our hands and what we can deliver. We want to continue to be at the level we’ve been at for 10 months,” he said.

The Arsenal manager also discussed both the positives and negatives that have emerged from the ongoing season.



“I just tried to paint the picture. We can look at the picture with a really narrow and thin vision, or we can have perspective of where we were, where we are today and what we’ve done. We cannot lose sight of what’s happened in certain moments where we weren’t at our best or at the level required to be the champions or be in the position we are in today. We have to acknowledge that as well,” he said.

“Obviously the team, the players, everyone around the club deserves huge credit for how far we’ve come in the season. But don’t forget there are still two very important games for us to play,” he added.