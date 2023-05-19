Phil Jones To Leave Manchester United

Jones has been absent from training throughout this season

Jones expressed his utmost appreciation

Manchester United's center-back Phil Jones has confirmed his departure from the club at the conclusion of the season. Having joined from Blackburn Rovers in 2011, Jones has been absent from training throughout this season and last appeared in a match in May 2022.

With 229 appearances and six goals for Manchester United, he was a member of the Premier League-winning squad in the 2012/13 season.

3 Jones expressed his utmost appreciation 3 Phil Jones To Leave Manchester United 3 Jones has been absent from training throughout this season

'It's been very difficult, the last couple of years,' Jones told club media. 'There's no denying that. There is no hiding away from that.

'My family have been absolutely instrumental in keeping me on the straight and narrow and keeping me focused, to try to get fit and try to play more. And, you know, I've missed playing football. I missed it.

'You grow up playing football and all you want to do is play football. It's all I've known, from such a young age, is to do what you love doing for a living. I've been fortunate enough to do that, albeit not as much as I would have liked,” he added.

In reference to his persistent struggle with injuries, the 31-year-old expressed his unwavering commitment to recovering as swiftly as he could whenever he encountered an injury.

'I've worked tirelessly hard. I literally left no stone unturned. I tried to get back as quick as I could, every time I was out in the last couple of years.

'I think the highlight for me would have to be the Wolves game [his return from injury last season], when I came back. That was just a moment that I'll never forget. It gives me goosebumps now, thinking about it. I mean I worked so, so hard to get to that stage of fitness.”

Jones expressed his utmost appreciation and respect for both his club and the fans who stood by him during his tenure with Manchester United.



'That was a huge, huge moment in my career and the fans, that day, were incredible. The love that they showed me for that game, the passion that they showed, was sensational. And I can't thank them enough for that. They've been a constant support throughout my time here.'