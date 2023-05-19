language: English
Premier League Title Decider Looms This Weekend

Web Desk 19 May , 2023 06:52 PM

  • Premier League title could be decided this weekend
  • Manchester City can become champions with a win over Chelsea
  • West Ham and Leeds are fighting for survival

The upcoming Premier League weekend is crucial, with the title potentially being decided and intense battles for Champions League qualification and relegation avoidance.

If Manchester City beat Chelsea, they will be crowned champions. City's recent 4-0 victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League has boosted their confidence.

Chelsea's poor form makes a City win highly likely. Arsenal's title hopes will be dashed if they lose or draw against Nottingham Forest, while Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Manchester United also have important matches.

West Ham and Leeds are fighting for survival, Everton faces Wolves, and Fulham plays Crystal Palace. Newcastle United could potentially seal Leicester City's relegation and secure their own Champions League spot on Monday.

