Tense Protests Erupt As First Russian Plane Lands In Georgia In Years

Georgian protesters expressed their discontent on Friday outside a Tbilisi airport as a Russian passenger plane arrived in the country for the first time since 2019.
The flight, operated by Azimuth Airline, landed at 13:17 local time (0917 GMT), while a Georgian airline is preparing to initiate flights to Moscow the following day.
Demonstrators, carrying Georgian and Ukrainian flags, assembled near the airport holding signs stating 'You Are Not Welcome' and a banner declaring 'Russia Is a Terrorist State.'
'Despite the opposition of the Georgian people, Russia has landed its unwelcome flight in Tbilisi,' tweeted Georgia's pro-EU President Salome Zurabishvili.
As Russia's military involvement in Ukraine continues for a second year and its relations with the West deteriorate, the resumption of air travel between Russia and Georgia takes place.
Georgia has a history of strained relations with Russia, including a brief and violent conflict in 2008, leading to strong anti-Russian sentiment in the pro-Western nation.
In response to anti-Moscow protests in Tbilisi, Russia imposed a ban on air travel with Georgia in 2019. However, President Vladimir Putin surprised many by lifting the flight ban recently and implementing a 90-day visa-free policy for Georgian citizens.
