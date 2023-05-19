Tense Protests Erupt As First Russian Plane Lands In Georgia In Years

Russian passenger plane lands in Georgia for the first time since 2019, prompting protests.

Demonstrators outside the Tbilisi airport express opposition to the arrival of the Russian flight.

Georgia's President tweets disapproval of the unwelcome flight.

Georgian protesters expressed their discontent on Friday outside a Tbilisi airport as a Russian passenger plane arrived in the country for the first time since 2019.

The flight, operated by Azimuth Airline, landed at 13:17 local time (0917 GMT), while a Georgian airline is preparing to initiate flights to Moscow the following day.

Demonstrators, carrying Georgian and Ukrainian flags, assembled near the airport holding signs stating 'You Are Not Welcome' and a banner declaring 'Russia Is a Terrorist State.'

'Despite the opposition of the Georgian people, Russia has landed its unwelcome flight in Tbilisi,' tweeted Georgia's pro-EU President Salome Zurabishvili.





As Russia's military involvement in Ukraine continues for a second year and its relations with the West deteriorate, the resumption of air travel between Russia and Georgia takes place.

Georgia has a history of strained relations with Russia, including a brief and violent conflict in 2008, leading to strong anti-Russian sentiment in the pro-Western nation.

In response to anti-Moscow protests in Tbilisi, Russia imposed a ban on air travel with Georgia in 2019. However, President Vladimir Putin surprised many by lifting the flight ban recently and implementing a 90-day visa-free policy for Georgian citizens.







