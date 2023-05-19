Infinix Hot 12i Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Infinix Hot 12i has a triple-camera setup on the back.

The Infinix Hot 12i is now available for purchase at a reasonable price. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which provides smooth performance and fast data speeds.

It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 512GB.

Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Infinix Hot 12i specifications

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, Gold, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+7GB Extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, AF + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Cinematic DTS Audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'





