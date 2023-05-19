Infinix Hot 12i Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Infinix Hot 12i has a triple-camera setup on the back.
The Infinix Hot 12i is now available for purchase at a reasonable price. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which provides smooth performance and fast data speeds.
It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 512GB.
Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan
Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-
Infinix Hot 12i specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Green, Gold, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+7GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, AF + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Cinematic DTS Audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
