language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Infinix Hot 12i Price In Pakistan & Specs

Infinix Hot 12i Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 19 May , 2023 02:15 AM

Open In App
Infinix Hot 12i Price In Pakistan & Specs
  • The Infinix Hot 12i has a triple-camera setup on the back.
  • The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery.
  • It has a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The Infinix Hot 12i is now available for purchase at a reasonable price. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which provides smooth performance and fast data speeds.

It has a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

It has a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. 0

It has a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The Infinix Hot 12i has a triple-camera setup on the back. 0

The Infinix Hot 12i has a triple-camera setup on the back.

The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery. 0

The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 512GB.

The Infinix Hot 12i has a triple-camera setup on the back.

The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Infinix Hot 12i specifications

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition)
UI XOS 7.6
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Green, Gold, Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Helio A22
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.6 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+7GB Extended RAM)
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, AF + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, LED Flash
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Cinematic DTS Audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,579,069[+23,411*]

DEATHS

6,876,409[+28*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,913[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story