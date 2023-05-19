Realme 10 Price In Pakistan & Features

Realme 10 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.

The Realme 10 is now available on the market at reasonable price. Its features a 6.4-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

0 The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor. 0 Realme 10 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. 0 The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.

The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also supports expandable storage via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Realme 10 boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 2-megapixel depth lens with an led flash. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W.

Realme 10 price in Pakistan

Realme 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Realme 10 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 3.0 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.3 x 8 mm Weight 178 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors White, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 64/128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.76', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, 27mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDSGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 28 min (advertised)





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'



