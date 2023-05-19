Realme 10 Price In Pakistan & Features

- Realme 10 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
- The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.
The Realme 10 is now available on the market at reasonable price. Its features a 6.4-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.
It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.
The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also supports expandable storage via a dedicated microSD card slot.
The Realme 10 boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 2-megapixel depth lens with an led flash. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W.
Realme 10 price in Pakistan
Realme 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
Realme 10 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.3 x 8 mm
|Weight
|178 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.76', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, 27mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDSGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 28 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
