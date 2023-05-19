language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Realme 9 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Realme 9 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 18 May , 2023 11:38 PM

Open In App
Realme 9 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications
  • The Realme 9 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear.
  • Its features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Realme 9 Pro is easily available in the market. Its features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. 0

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Realme 9 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear. 0

The Realme 9 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear.

Its features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. 0

Its features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) octa-core processor, which provides smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities.

The device comes with two RAM options: 6GB and 8GB, paired with 128GB of internal storage. It also supports expandable storage via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Realme 9 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W. This allows for fast charging and ensures that the device can be quickly replenished.

Realme 9 pro price in Pakistan

Realme 9 pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 94,999/-

Realme 9 pro specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI Realme UI 3.0
Dimensions 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight 195 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
5G Band SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPU Adreno 619
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.6 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 16 MP, f/2.1, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09', HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPS Yes + dual band A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,579,069[+23,411*]

DEATHS

6,876,409[+28*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,913[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story