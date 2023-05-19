Realme 9 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Realme 9 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear.

The Realme 9 Pro is easily available in the market. Its features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) octa-core processor, which provides smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities.

The device comes with two RAM options: 6GB and 8GB, paired with 128GB of internal storage. It also supports expandable storage via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Realme 9 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W. This allows for fast charging and ensures that the device can be quickly replenished.

Realme 9 pro price in Pakistan

Realme 9 pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 94,999/-

Realme 9 pro specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 3.0 Dimensions 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.1, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09', HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + dual band A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'