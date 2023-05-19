Realme 9 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Realme 9 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear.
The Realme 9 Pro is easily available in the market. Its features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels.
It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) octa-core processor, which provides smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities.
The device comes with two RAM options: 6GB and 8GB, paired with 128GB of internal storage. It also supports expandable storage via a dedicated microSD card slot.
The Realme 9 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W. This allows for fast charging and ensures that the device can be quickly replenished.
Realme 9 pro price in Pakistan
Realme 9 pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 94,999/-
Realme 9 pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Sunrise Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.1, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09', HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual band A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
