Vivo X90 Price In Pakistan & Features

The Vivo X90 is a high-end smartphone with impressive features that is currently available on the market.

It has a 6.8-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1260 x 2800 Pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (4 nm) chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which provides smooth performance for day-to-day tasks and light multitasking.

The phone is powered by a 4810 mAh battery with supports Fast charging 120W.

Vivo X90 price in Pakistan

Vivo X90 price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-

Vivo X90 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions 164.1 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Red, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (4 nm) GPU Arm Immortalis-G715 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1260 x 2800 Pixels (~452 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, (UFS 4.0 - 256/512GB), (UFS 3.1 - 128GB) Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.49', PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93', no AF, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.0, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.93', AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 24mm (wide), 1/2.8', HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, glass back or eco leather back, IP64 dust/water resistant, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4810 mAh

- Fast charging 120W wired, 50% in 8 min (advertised), Reverse wired





Disclaimer:'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'







