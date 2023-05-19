Vivo X90 Price In Pakistan & Features

- The Vivo X90 boasts a triple-camera setup on the back.
- It has a 6.8-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.
- The phone is powered by a 4810 mAh battery.
The Vivo X90 is a high-end smartphone with impressive features that is currently available on the market.
It has a 6.8-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1260 x 2800 Pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (4 nm) chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which provides smooth performance for day-to-day tasks and light multitasking.
The Vivo X90 boasts a triple-camera setup on the back.
The phone is powered by a 4810 mAh battery with supports Fast charging 120W.
Vivo X90 price in Pakistan
Vivo X90 price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-
Vivo X90 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Red, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Arm Immortalis-G715
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1260 x 2800 Pixels (~452 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, (UFS 4.0 - 256/512GB), (UFS 3.1 - 128GB)
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.49', PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93', no AF, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.0, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.93', AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 24mm (wide), 1/2.8', HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, glass back or eco leather back, IP64 dust/water resistant, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4810 mAh
|- Fast charging 120W wired, 50% in 8 min (advertised), Reverse wired
Disclaimer:'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
