Vivo Y56 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Vivo Y56 is a budget-friendly smartphone which is currently available for sale with amazing features.
It boasts a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 Pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for day-to-day tasks and light multitasking.
In terms of storage, it offers 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card slot upto 1TB.
Vivo Y56 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y56 price in Pakistan is Rs. 63,999/-
Vivo Y56 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|164.05 x 75.60 x 8.15 mm
|Weight
|184 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black Engine, Orange Shimmer
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of virtual RAM )
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Photo, Night, Portrait, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, AR Stickers, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 18W
Disclaimer:'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
