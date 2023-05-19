Vivo Y56 Price In Pakistan & Specs

language: English
Web Desk 18 May , 2023 10:08 PM

The Vivo Y56 is a budget-friendly smartphone which is currently available for sale with amazing features.

It boasts a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 Pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for day-to-day tasks and light multitasking.

In terms of storage, it offers 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card slot upto 1TB.

Vivo Y56 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y56 price in Pakistan is Rs. 63,999/-

Vivo Y56 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI Funtouch OS 13
Dimensions 164.05 x 75.60 x 8.15 mm
Weight 184 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black Engine, Orange Shimmer
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700
GPU ARM Mali-G57
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.58 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features 60Hz
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of virtual RAM )
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Features Photo, Night, Portrait, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, AR Stickers, Video
Front 16 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 18W


Disclaimer:'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'


