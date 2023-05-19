Vivo Y56 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Vivo Y56 has a dual camera setup on the back.

The Vivo Y56 is a budget-friendly smartphone which is currently available for sale with amazing features.

It boasts a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 Pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for day-to-day tasks and light multitasking.

In terms of storage, it offers 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card slot upto 1TB.

Vivo Y56 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y56 price in Pakistan is Rs. 63,999/-

Vivo Y56 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 164.05 x 75.60 x 8.15 mm Weight 184 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black Engine, Orange Shimmer Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 GPU ARM Mali-G57 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of virtual RAM ) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Photo, Night, Portrait, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, AR Stickers, Video Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 18W





Disclaimer:'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'



