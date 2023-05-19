Xiaomi 13 Lite Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Xiaomi 13 Lite has a triple camera setup on the back.
The Xiaomi 13 Lite is a high-end smartphone with impressive features that is currently available on the market.
It has a 6.6-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 Pixels resolution. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
The device is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which provides smooth performance.
Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan
Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 124,999/-
Xiaomi 13 Lite specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIUI 13
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 72.7 x 7.2 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Violet, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-Core (1x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 644
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Leica lens, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/30/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|- Fast battery 67W wired
