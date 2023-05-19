language: English
Xiaomi 13 Lite Price In Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi 13 Lite Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 19 May , 2023 01:26 AM

Xiaomi 13 Lite Price In Pakistan & Specs
  • The Xiaomi 13 Lite has a triple camera setup on the back.
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
  • The device is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite is a high-end smartphone with impressive features that is currently available on the market.

It has a 6.6-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 Pixels resolution. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which provides smooth performance.

Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 124,999/-

Xiaomi 13 Lite specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI MIUI 13
Dimensions 159.2 x 72.7 x 7.2 mm
Weight 171 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Blue, Violet, Silver
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa-Core (1x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)
Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
GPU Adreno 644
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.6 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card No
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features Leica lens, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/30/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra NFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast battery 67W wired


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

