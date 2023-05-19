Xiaomi 13 Lite Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Xiaomi 13 Lite has a triple camera setup on the back.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite is a high-end smartphone with impressive features that is currently available on the market.

It has a 6.6-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 Pixels resolution. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 124,999/-

Xiaomi 13 Lite specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIUI 13 Dimensions 159.2 x 72.7 x 7.2 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Violet, Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-Core (1x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 GPU Adreno 644 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Leica lens, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/30/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast battery 67W wired







