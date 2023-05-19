language: English
Xiaomi Poco C55 Price In Pakistan & Features

Xiaomi Poco C55 Price In Pakistan & Features

Web Desk 19 May , 2023 01:50 AM

Xiaomi Poco C55 Price In Pakistan & Features
  • The Xiaomi Poco C55 has a 6.71-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
  • The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Poco C55 is a budget-friendly smartphone which is currently available for sale with amazing features.

It boasts a 6.71-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1650 Pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card slot upto 512GB.

The Xiaomi Poco C55 has a dual camera setup on the back.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Xiaomi Poco C55 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI MIU1 13
Dimensions 168.76 x 76.41 x 8.7 mm
Weight 192 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.71 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
Protection Corning Concore Glass
Extra Features 400 nits
Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 5 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Battery charging 10W wired


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'


