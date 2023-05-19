Xiaomi Poco C55 Price In Pakistan & Features

The Xiaomi Poco C55 has a 6.71-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

The Xiaomi Poco C55 is a budget-friendly smartphone which is currently available for sale with amazing features.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card slot upto 512GB.

Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Xiaomi Poco C55 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 168.76 x 76.41 x 8.7 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.71 Inches Resolution 720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI) Protection Corning Concore Glass Extra Features 400 nits Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Battery charging 10W wired





