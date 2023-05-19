Xiaomi Poco C55 Price In Pakistan & Features

- The Xiaomi Poco C55 has a 6.71-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
- The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Xiaomi Poco C55 is a budget-friendly smartphone which is currently available for sale with amazing features.
It boasts a 6.71-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1650 Pixels.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card slot upto 512GB.
The Xiaomi Poco C55 has a dual camera setup on the back.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan
Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-
Xiaomi Poco C55 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|168.76 x 76.41 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.71 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Concore Glass
|Extra Features
|400 nits
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Battery charging 10W wired
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Connectivitywlanwi-fi
- Hdr
- Pakistan
- Panorama
- Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
688,579,069[+23,411*]
DEATHS
6,876,409[+28*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,913[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]