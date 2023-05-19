Two Individuals Rescued Following Shootout At US Convoy In Nigeria

Attack occurred in Ogbaru district, under curfew, with assailants firing at and setting vehicles ablaze.

Identity of attackers unclear; some officials suspect involvement of Igbo separatist fighters linked to Ipob.

President Buhari determined to apprehend perpetrators; Secretary Blinken confirms no US citizens targeted.

Police in Nigeria report the successful rescue of two kidnapped US embassy staff, who were unharmed, following an attack that resulted in the death of seven others in the same convoy.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Ogbaru district of southeastern Nigeria, an area under curfew due to safety concerns.

According to a local official, the assailants fired at the vehicles and set them ablaze, making it difficult to identify the burnt victims.

The identity of the attackers remains unclear, although some officials are attributing the incident to Igbo separatist fighters associated with the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), a group active in the region. Ipob has not responded to these allegations.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who will step down from office later this month, has expressed his determination to apprehend those responsible for the recent attack in Nigeria.

According to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, no US citizens were among the victims, and there is no evidence suggesting that the attack specifically targeted the US embassy.

The attack resulted in the deaths of three Nigerian embassy staff and four security escorts, while the identities of the two individuals who were kidnapped and later released have not been disclosed by the police.

Anambra state police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu has stated that operations are still ongoing, and further information will be provided in due course