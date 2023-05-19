Hania Aamir Sends Birthday Wishes To Maya Ali, Shares Story On Instagram

Maya Ali is the talented Pakistani actress.

Hania Aamir took to her Instagram story to extend birthday wishes to Maya Ali.

Maya has received numerous awards and accolades.

Maya Ali, the talented Pakistani actress, deserves congratulations and admiration on her birthday. Widely known for her remarkable performance in the popular drama serial 'Mann Mayal,' Maya has received numerous awards and accolades, establishing herself as one of the finest talents in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Her exceptional acting skills and significant roles have not only garnered critical acclaim but have also made her a sought-after actress for leading brands and drama productions.

Maya Ali continues to surpass expectations in the industry, thanks to her vibrant personality and incredible talent. Her captivating presence and outstanding performances in well-received drama serials have endeared her to fans, solidifying her popularity.

It is worth noting that Maya holds considerable influence on social media, boasting an impressive 7.2 million followers on Instagram. This achievement makes her one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on the platform.

In a heartwarming gesture, fellow actress Hania Aamir took to her Instagram story to extend birthday wishes to Maya Ali. Aamir shared a heartfelt message celebrating Maya's special day, expressing warm regards. Graciously acknowledging the greeting,

Maya suggested that they celebrate together by cutting a cake. Her caption read, 'We need to cut our birthday cakes together. Happy Birthday to you too.'

Aamir shared the screenshot of Maya's response on her own Instagram story, replying with the message 'See you after work' accompanied by an airplane emoji.













On the professional front, Maya Ali has appeared in notable dramas such as 'Mann Mayal,' 'Sanam,' 'Pehli Si Muhabbat,' and 'Jo Bichar Gaye.' Meanwhile, Hania Aamir has made her mark in dramas such as 'Ishqiya,' 'Anaa,' 'Dil Ruba,' 'Titli,' and 'Mujhay Jeenay Du.'

Overall, Maya Ali's birthday serves as a perfect occasion to acknowledge her outstanding contributions to the Pakistani entertainment industry, and her warm exchange with Hania Aamir highlights the camaraderie among fellow actresses.