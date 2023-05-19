Model Sona Rafiq’s Adorable Dance Video Goes Viral

Play

Sona Rafiq known for impeccable style and runway presence

Sona and Taha's union since 2018 brings them immense happiness and support

Sona Rafiq’s adorable dance With Her In-Laws goes viral

Sona Rafiq, a prominent figure in the Pakistani fashion industry, has gained recognition for her impeccable style and captivating presence on the runway. In addition to her successful modeling career, Sona is a thriving entrepreneur and shares ownership of the esteemed event management company, Dawat, with her husband Taha Memon.

Their marriage, which began in 2018, has brought them immense happiness and serves as a strong pillar of support in their lives.

Model and entrepreneur Sona Rafiq warmed the hearts of her followers as she shared an endearing TikTok dance challenge that showcased her strong family bond with her saas (mother-in-law) and susar (father-in-law). The delightful video brought joy to her fans and emphasized the beautiful connection they share.

Sona Rafiq shared an endearing video on social media, along with a heartfelt caption 'Watch Pablo being the main character🤣🕺🏻' where she lovingly nicknamed her father-in-law as 'Pablo.'

Taha Memon, Sona's husband, assisted his parents in preparing for the dance routine in advance.

Online users were charmed by Sona Rafiq's endearing in-laws, who showcased that age holds no bounds. The couple's energetic dance routine garnered widespread admiration and enjoyment from netizens.

Sona frequently provides her followers with glimpses into her personal life on social media, sharing candid moments with her in-laws and expressing heartfelt love for her family.

In a touching TikTok video, Sona Rafiq demonstrates her commitment to nurturing close connections with her loved ones. The heartwarming clip exemplifies the harmonious bond she enjoys with her in-laws, reflecting her dedication to maintaining strong family relationships.

