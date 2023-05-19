Shoaib Malik Credits Sania Mirza For Their Wedding's Fame

Shoaib Malik attributes the hype around their wedding

Shoaib Malik, an exceptional all-round cricketer from Pakistan, has been an integral part of the national cricket team since 1999. He gained significant attention when he tied the knot with the beautiful and accomplished Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza.

However, their divorce rumors caused a stir on social media. In an interview on 'Had Kardi with Momin Saqib,' Shoaib Malik addressed the speculation surrounding his relationship with his wife, Sania Mirza.

Shoaib Malik talks about all the fame his wedding received, He said, “See, whatever hype we got during our wedding was just because of Sania Mirza, no doubt, she’s a super duper star and all the hype was just because of her”. He further emphasized on celebrating the success of female family members. He said, “I think that even if you don’t like anyone to be successful, just be happy in their success, and when your own family members become successful then you should be more than happy (you should not be staying calm), and you should celebrate it fully, be it the success of your sister, your wife, your mother, or your mother in law, it should be celebrated equally”.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have remained silent regarding the reports of their separation. While neither of them has confirmed or denied the news, international publications have reported that the couple is indeed separated. We would like to hear your opinion on Shoaib Malik's statements.