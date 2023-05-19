Philippines Deports Suspected Sikh Separatist Group Members To India

Two Indian nationals associated with Khalistan Tiger Force deported from the Philippines.

Three Indian men linked to the militant group were arrested in March.

The Khalistan movement seeks an independent Sikh state in Punjab, India.

Philippines has expelled two Indian citizens who were believed to be associated with a banned Sikh separatist organization, according to a government agency.

In March, Philippine authorities apprehended three Indian men connected to the Khalistan Tiger Force, a militant group advocating for an independent Sikh state known as Khalistan. Interpol had issued a red notice identifying the individuals.

During the time of their stay in the Philippines, there was an extensive search for Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who had rekindled aspirations for the creation of Khalistan in the northern Indian state of Punjab, known for its history of violent insurgency.

3 The Khalistan movement seeks an independent Sikh state in Punjab, India. 3 Two Indian nationals associated with Khalistan Tiger Force deported from the Philippines. 3 Three Indian men linked to the militant group were arrested in March.

Singh was apprehended in late April. The individuals associated with the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) who were arrested in the Philippines were reportedly involved in murder cases and had entered the country using counterfeit passports, as stated by the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center.

“Two Indian nationals who are suspected members of the terrorist organization Khalistan Tiger Force, were deported last night despite a last-ditch effort to escape,” the CICC said in a statement.

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center stated that the detained individuals were accompanied by Philippine Bureau of Immigration agents, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and the police attache of the Indian Embassy in Manila as they boarded a Thai Airways flight from Manila to New Delhi via Bangkok.

However, one of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) suspects remained in the Philippines due to an ongoing extortion trial. It is suspected that more members of the militant group may have entered the country, using false identities.

The Khalistan movement, banned in India, was involved in an armed campaign in the 1980s and 1990s, which resulted in a controversial military operation causing numerous casualties.











