Commissioner Lahore Meets With Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

The three-member government team headed by Commissioner Lahore informed Mohsin Naqvi about the meeting and condition given by PTI Chief.

The Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi immediately ordered to end of the police blockade whenever the Zaman Park administration will end encroachments around Imran Khan’s residence.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the district administration to immediately restore Zaman Park to its original form as the residents of Zaman Park have already endured many hardships.

Earlier, a three-member government team headed by Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa met former prime minister Imran Khan at his house in Zaman Park and discussed the Terms of Reference (TORs) regarding searches.

The government team handed over all the evidence related to the terrorists to the Zaman Park administration. The police and the administration were not given permission for the search operation.