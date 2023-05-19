Commissioner Lahore To Conduct Search Operation Of Zaman Park Today

Aamir Mir said that there are not four but 40 terrorists in Zaman Park.

He said at least 400 police personnel will go to Zaman Park.

Aamir Mir has confirmed eight people arrested while fleeing.

LAHORE: Caretaker Information Minister of Punjab Aamir Mir said a delegation headed by the Lahore commissioner will go to Zaman Park and search Imran Khan's residence in the presence of TV cameras.

3 Aamir Mir has confirmed eight people arrested while fleeing. 3 Aamir Mir said that there are not four but 40 terrorists in Zaman Park. 3 He said at least 400 police personnel will go to Zaman Park.

Aamir Mir said that there are not four but 40 terrorists in Zaman Park, so at least 400 police personnel will go to Zaman Park.

Caretaker Information Minister Punjab Aamir Mir has confirmed that eight people who were caught fleeing from Zaman Park through the canal were involved in the attack on the Corps Commander House.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hasan Javed claimed that eight suspects who escaped from Zaman Park have been detained.

The SSP said that there were confirmed reports that 30 to 40 people were inside Zaman Park. He said eight suspects were detained who were trying to escape through the canal.

SSP Hasan Javed said that there are still reports that miscreants are present in Zaman Park, the final decision regarding the operation on Zaman Park will be on the order of higher officers.

SSP Hasan Javed added that other people also try to escape but go back after seeing the police.