DRAP Grants Permission To Increase Prices Of Drugs

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a notification to increase the prices of medicines.

According to the notification, the prices of life-saving medicines can be increased by 14 percent while the prices of all other medicines can be increased by 20 percent.

The notification said that DRAP's policy board will review the price fixing after three months.

According to officials, the prices of medicines can also be reduced if the value of the dollar decreases.

It should be noted that the approval of the increase in prices was given by the Economic Advisory Committee of the Federal Cabinet.