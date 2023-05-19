Fazl Raises Question Over 'support' Of Judiciary For Imran

Fazl asks why bails were being given in all cases to Imran

Alleges courts are also playing with constitution for Imran

Says they know all but they can reveal names when time comes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has again lambasted the judiciary and questioned why the courts are giving protection to Imran Khan who is allegedly being supported by the Jewish lobby.

He asked why bails were being given in all cases and even the courts have also exempted him in the upcoming crimes.

The Maulana said that they had protested against this behavior of the judiciary.

“If this is the attitude of the courts despite this protest, then the courts are declaring war against the people.

Courts are also playing with the constitution for this blue-eyed boy,” he observed.

He wondered that the way bails were being granted by Supreme Court, Islamabad and Lahore Courts.

Has any remanded accused ever been released? This whole process is tarnishing the respectable face of the courts, he complained.

An institution or some judges are weakening the state.

He warned, “If the state is weak, the people will come forward for the state. We will not be silent on this such bails guarantees, which are supporting such attacks.”

He further said that it would be revealed soon which judge is in touch with criminal. To which lobby do judges belong?

“We know all but we can reveal the names when time comes,” he maintained.