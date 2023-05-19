Fire Brought Under Control In Rimpa Plaza

Six fire tenders and snorkel took part in fire fighting efforts.

Rimpa Plaza has various doctors' clinics, various business offices.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

KARACHI: A fire in a building near the Tibet Center in Karachi's Saddar area has been brought under control.

3 The cause of the fire could not be ascertained. 3 Six fire tenders and snorkel took part in fire fighting efforts. 3 Rimpa Plaza has various doctors' clinics, various business offices.

Cooling process is in progress, six fire tenders and snorkel took part in fire fighting efforts.

More than half a dozen fire brigades and firefighters reached the spot on the report of fire at Rimpa Plaza on MA Jinnah Road near Karachi Saddar.

In the footage received, it can be seen that flames are rising from the top of Gull Plaza to the Rimpa Plaza building.

Rimpa Plaza has various doctors' clinics, various business offices and offices of private companies.

According to police officials, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained and no casualty was immediately reported.