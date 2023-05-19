Former MNA Malik Jawad Hussain Announces To Quit PTI

Malik Jawad Hussain decided to leave party on May 9 incidents.

ORAKZAI: Malik Jawad Hussain, who was elected Member of the National Assembly from Orakzai on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) has announced to quit the party.

Malik Jawad Hussain decided to leave the party on May 9 incidents.

In a statement, Malik Jawad Hussain said that he was deeply disappointed in May 9 incidents, and condemned the burning of military and government installations.

He said, “I always supported PTI and gave loyalty but it is our country and its institutions are ours.” He said when the institutions are strong then the country will be strong.

Malik Jawad Hussain said he had resigned at the request of Imran Khan and now decided to leave PTI without any pressure.

Earlier, Mehmood Maulvi, a member of the National Assembly who was elected from the NA-245 constituency of Karachi, announced to quit PTI.

Mehmood Maulvi said “I announce to leave PTI and resign from my position as an MNA. If there is an army then there is Pakistan. Political parties come and go in governments but the army is the same.”

Similarly, Member Sindh Assembly Dr. Imran Ali Shah officially announced to leave PTI. He had said in a press conference that “I am quitting PTI and resigning from my provincial assembly seat.” He said what happened on May 9 was very painful and sad.

Several PTI former MNAs and MPAs have announced to leave the party after May 09 incidents.