Gold Price Declines By Rs 100 Per Tola

KARACHI:The price of gold per tola has decreased by Rs 1000 in market on Friday.

According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association(APGJA) after a decrease of Rs 1000, the price of one tola of gold has reached Rs 232,600 in the country.

The price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs 857 and sold at Rs 199,417 .

According to the association, the price of gold in the world market decreased by 12 dollars to 1964 dollars per ounce.