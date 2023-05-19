Imran Khan Refuses To Allow Search Operation In Zaman Park

The government team handed over evidence related to terrorists

The police and administration were not given permission for search.

Imran Khan laid conditions for search operation in Zaman Park.

LAHORE: A three-member government team headed by Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa met former prime minister Imran Khan at his house in Zaman Park and discussed the Terms of Reference (TORs) regarding searches.

0 Imran Khan laid conditions for search operation in Zaman Park. 0 The government team handed over evidence related to terrorists 0 The police and administration were not given permission for search.

The government team handed over all the evidence related to the terrorists to the Zaman Park administration. The police and the administration were not given permission for the search operation.

Former prime minister Imran Khan laid the conditions for the search operation. The meeting between Imran Khan and the administration lasted for one and a half hours.

Commissioner Lahore handed over the list of terrorists to Imran Khan.

The delegation told Imran Khan that many terrorists were caught from here while fleeing and many have been driven away from here.

Imran Khan was also briefed about the 2,200 terrorists who attacked military installations on May 9 and handed over the evidence.

He was told about his PTI leadership who were directly involved in the attacks.