Makkah Hotel Fire Martyrs Eight Pilgrims, Leaves Several Injured

Fire erupted on the third floor of hotel.

Pilgrims from across world had been accommodated in the hotel.

The injured and deceased had been shifted to hospital.

A blaze in a hotel in Makkah took life of Eight Umrah pilgrims and left several injured.

As per the initial information, the fire erupted on the third floor of the hotel, located on Ibrahim Khalil Road.

The injured and deceased have been immediately shifted to the hospital.

Sources confirmed martyrdom of two Pakistani pilgrims, while the exact figure of fatalities cannot be confirmed.

Added that Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries were staying in the hotel.

The two deceased include Advocate Rana Faheem and his mother, residents of Burewala city of Punjab in Pakistan.

Six of the deceased belong from Kasur city of Punjab.

Besides, the number of Pakistani and Umrah pilgrims from other countries staying in the hotel could not be confirmed yet.