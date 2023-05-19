Imran receives second notice of NAB summon through his lawyer Ali Ijaz.

Imran was earlier summoned on May 18 but did not appear

NAB Again Summons Imran On May 23 In 190m Pound Scam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has again summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the 190 million pound scam case in Rawalpindi on May 23.

Imran Khan will have to appear before NAB on May 23 morning to join the investigation, the NAB notice said.

The Joint Investigation Team will investigate Imran Khan in the 190 million pounds scam case, NAB has been summoned again in Rawalpindi on May 23 at 10 am.

In a call-up notice sent to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief on Tuesday, NAB referred to an order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which while granting Imran bail in the case on May 12 asked him to cooperate with NAB in its investigation into the scandal.

While executing arrest warrant issued by NAB, paramilitary Rangers on May 9 arrested Imran Khan from the IHC premises leading to widespread protests and incidents of vandalism and arson.

The PTI approached the apex court against the arrest and a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on May 11 declared the arrest illegal while allowing the PTI chief an opportunity to seek bail from the IHC in a number of cases including the NAB case.

NAB has asked Imran to appear in person along with relevant documents at NAB’s Rawalpindi office at 10am on Thursday [tomorrow]. The accountability watchdog has also summoned Mirza Shahzad Akbar, who served as Imran’s accountability aide, asking him to appear at NAB’s Rawalpindi office on May 22.

The documents that Imran is supposed to provide include applications sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA), copies of court orders, documents of funds freezing orders, related parties, agreements between the Government of Pakistan and the NCA, details of mutual contacts, registration of Al-Qadir University, acquisition of land, funds, details of all contracts and donations.