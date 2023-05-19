Pakistan Railways All Set To Restore Bahauddin Zakaria Express From June 1

DS Railways Multan said Zakaria Express will be restored from June 1.

MULTAN: Pakistan Railways has finalized arrangements to restore Bahauddin Zakaria Express from June 01 on the directives of Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

With the special efforts of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Multan Hammad Hasan Mirza Bahauddin Zakaria Express will be restored from June 1.

The Railway administration has decided to restore the Bahauddin Zakaria Express (25Up/26Dn) running between Karachi City-Multan-Karachi City from June 1, 2023. Bahauddin Zakaria Express will be run from Multan Cantt Station at 4 pm to Karachi as per the summer 2023 timetable from June 1.

Bahauddin Zakaria Express train will consist of AC Business, AC Standard, and Economy Class.

DS Railway Multan Division Hammad Hasan Mirza said Pakistan Railways will continue efforts to gradually restore all closed trains. He said the beauty of railway stations and trains is linked with passengers.

Hammad Hasan Mirza said the running of the Bahauddin Zakaria Express will also increase the revenue of the railways.