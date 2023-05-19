language: English
Sahibzada Hamid Raza Arrested From Faisalabad

Web Desk 19 May , 2023 06:25 PM

  • Hamid Raza was detained on occasion of performing funeral prayers.
  • Civil Line police station is investigating Chairman Sunni Ittehad Council.
  • He was named in terrorism case registered in Civil Line Police Station.

Faisalabad: Chairman Sunni Ittehad Council(SIC)  Sahibzada Hamid Raza arrested on Friday.

Police sources said Sahibzada Hamid Raza was detained on the occasion of performing funeral prayers.

The Civil Line police station is investigating the Chairman Sunni Ittehad Council. Sahibzada Hamid Raza has been named in the terrorism case registered in Civil Line Police Station.

Earlier, Chairman Sunni Ittehad Council Sahibzada Hamid Raza offered to arrest him.

