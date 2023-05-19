Sindh Govt Announces Summer Vacations In Educational Institutions

Govt announced summer vacations in private and government institutions.

Summer vacations in educational institutions will be from June 1 to July 31.

The decision will apply to all private and government institutions of Sindh.

KARACHI: Sindh Government announced that summer vacation for educational institutions in the province will be started from June 1 to July 31.

The Sindh Education Department has announced summer vacations in all private and government educational institutions and has also issued a notification in this regard.

The notification said that summer vacations in educational institutions will be from June 1 to July 31 and the decision will apply to all private and government educational institutions of Sindh.

The provincial education secretary said that the summer vacation dates in schools were announced as per the decision of the steering committee of educational institutions.

It should be noted that this decision was taken in the meeting of the Steering Committee for Education held earlier this year.

On the other hand, the education department in Balochistan has issued a notification announcing the summer school vacations, according to which the summer vacations in schools in Balochistan will be from June 1 to August 13.